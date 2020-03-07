Mackay Shields LLC Sells 3,400 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.07% of PTC Therapeutics worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,502,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,619,000 after acquiring an additional 394,773 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,809,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 36,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 513.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 48,879 shares in the last quarter.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $86,561.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,004.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 13,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $687,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at $261,304.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,414 shares of company stock valued at $869,111 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTCT stock opened at $55.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 4.30. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $31.49 and a one year high of $59.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.06.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.84). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.95% and a negative return on equity of 35.97%. The company had revenue of $96.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PTCT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

PTC Therapeutics Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.