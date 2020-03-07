Mackay Shields LLC Sells 308 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 218.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total transaction of $1,027,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,892 shares in the company, valued at $27,014,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKTX stock opened at $362.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 6.83. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $222.31 and a one year high of $421.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 69.91 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.48.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub upgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $343.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on MarketAxess from $378.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.33.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

