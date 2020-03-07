Mackay Shields LLC Makes New $2.13 Million Investment in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC)

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.19% of Piper Jaffray Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 441,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,267,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,670,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 232,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,553,000 after buying an additional 21,050 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Piper Jaffray Companies by 1,498.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 191,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,418,000 after acquiring an additional 179,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Piper Jaffray Companies by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 172,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PJC opened at $79.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.35. Piper Jaffray Companies has a 12-month low of $66.24 and a 12-month high of $82.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Piper Jaffray Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

About Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

