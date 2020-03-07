Mackay Shields LLC Acquires 4,300 Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Columbia Property Trust worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 2,251.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,492,000 after buying an additional 520,264 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Columbia Property Trust by 20.1% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 201,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 33,809 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 129.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 32,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 248,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 25,177 shares during the period.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

In related news, EVP Kevin A. Hoover acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,677.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Francis X. Jr. Wentworth acquired 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $104,451.30. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

NYSE CXP opened at $18.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.88. Columbia Property Trust has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $23.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.36 million. Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 0.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 56.00%.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.