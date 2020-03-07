Mackay Shields LLC Decreases Holdings in L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,200 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 1.05% of L.B. Foster worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in L.B. Foster by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in L.B. Foster during the third quarter worth $586,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in L.B. Foster by 8.0% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 8,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in L.B. Foster by 69.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 12,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in L.B. Foster by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 17,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. 72.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FSTR opened at $15.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.40. The company has a market capitalization of $165.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.72. L.B. Foster Co has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.27). L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $149.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.44 million. On average, analysts forecast that L.B. Foster Co will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSTR has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

