Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Bought by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 228,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 15,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $133,676.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 378,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,158.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $25,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 347,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,480,426.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,392 shares of company stock worth $2,584,059 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOLD opened at $9.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.48.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $55.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.01 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 195.56% and a negative return on equity of 60.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FOLD. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.09.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

