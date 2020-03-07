Mackay Shields LLC Sells 959 Shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IT opened at $120.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.79 and its 200-day moving average is $149.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.39. Gartner Inc has a fifty-two week low of $117.30 and a fifty-two week high of $171.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Gartner had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Gartner’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gartner Inc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total transaction of $964,473.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,636,063.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins bought 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.50 per share, with a total value of $216,487.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,152,151.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Gartner from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays cut Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gartner from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.50.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

