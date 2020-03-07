Mackay Shields LLC Takes Position in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 9,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $922,553.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,160,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 1,098,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $101,697,086.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,108,242 shares of company stock worth $102,636,235. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $74.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.49. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 52-week low of $54.93 and a 52-week high of $100.39.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.15 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 70.68%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from to in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.18.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

