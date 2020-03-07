Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,300 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.09% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $23,894,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $16,332,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,625,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,900,000 after purchasing an additional 929,980 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,319,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,389,000 after purchasing an additional 451,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $4,888,000. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALO opened at $19.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -38.98 and a beta of 1.94. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.61 and a 52-week high of $22.06.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.86% and a negative return on equity of 33.71%. The company had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

