Mackay Shields LLC Sells 2,299 Shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2020

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTES. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth about $532,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in NetEase by 753.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 114,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,371,000 after acquiring an additional 100,730 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,502,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in NetEase by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 532,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,779,000 after acquiring an additional 220,272 shares during the last quarter. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $336.21 on Friday. NetEase Inc has a 1 year low of $209.01 and a 1 year high of $361.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $338.46 and its 200 day moving average is $301.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 112.82%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTES shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Macquarie lowered NetEase from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.46.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

