Mackay Shields LLC Has $2.25 Million Position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CarMax by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,800,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 629,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 2.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 597,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,593,000 after acquiring an additional 13,351 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 397,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 384,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,695,000 after acquiring an additional 8,159 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KMX opened at $85.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. CarMax, Inc has a 1-year low of $58.19 and a 1-year high of $103.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.72 and a 200-day moving average of $92.08. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). CarMax had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $2,862,508.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CarMax from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.35.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

