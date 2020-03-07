Mackay Shields LLC Takes $2.25 Million Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,200 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the third quarter worth $71,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 42.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,969 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

In other Ormat Technologies news, EVP Shlomi Argas sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total value of $118,181.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,181.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Roth Capital cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

NYSE ORA opened at $70.98 on Friday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $87.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.46 and a 200-day moving average of $76.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.34 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 11.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.14%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.