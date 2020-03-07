Mackay Shields LLC Reduces Stock Position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 57.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,100 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.46% of Hibbett Sports worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 744,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,038,000 after buying an additional 37,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after buying an additional 124,292 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 255.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after buying an additional 176,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 214.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 94,535 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $19.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $324.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.71. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average of $23.48.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HIBB. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hibbett Sports and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.51.

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

