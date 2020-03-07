Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 5.4% in the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 278.9% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 27,290 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $1,443,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 204,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,050,000 after acquiring an additional 28,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities lowered Tiffany & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Tiffany & Co. to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

Shares of NYSE:TIF opened at $132.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $78.60 and a 12 month high of $134.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.20. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.45.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.22%.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

