Mackay Shields LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 64.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 308,106 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Retail Properties of America worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 1,505.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,656,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 56.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 33,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 1.0% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 132,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 309,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 61,700 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 369.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RPAI opened at $10.07 on Friday. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.94 and a beta of 0.77.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $120.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.66 million. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point cut Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

