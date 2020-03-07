Mackay Shields LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Bridge Bancorp were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Bridge Bancorp by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Bridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bridge Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 60,231 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $1,971,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,259 shares of company stock valued at $3,897,417. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BDGE shares. BidaskClub downgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bridge Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDGE opened at $25.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $44.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bridge Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.