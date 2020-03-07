Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 50,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 26,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 17,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $256.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10. Ulta Beauty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $222.00 and a fifty-two week high of $368.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $317.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.70.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

