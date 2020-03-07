Mackay Shields LLC Trims Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 88.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 203,319 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RJF. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth $1,269,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Raymond James by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

RJF stock opened at $73.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.45 and its 200 day moving average is $87.37. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $70.25 and a 52 week high of $102.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 5,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $466,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,563 shares in the company, valued at $870,711.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 3,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $280,273.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,982.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,554 shares of company stock worth $2,066,308. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Raymond James from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.17.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.