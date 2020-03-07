Mackay Shields LLC Sells 235,422 Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 91.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,563 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 235,422 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Expedia Group by 1,041.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 315 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 415 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXPE. Cfra boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.32.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $91.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. Expedia Group Inc has a 52 week low of $87.99 and a 52 week high of $144.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.33 and a 200-day moving average of $117.94.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $332,601.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,302.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

