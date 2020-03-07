Mackay Shields LLC Sells 4,069 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,069 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 493,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 243,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,379 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 899.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 198,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,370,000 after purchasing an additional 178,304 shares during the period. Aperimus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperimus Capital LLC now owns 171,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 136,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $328.26 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $320.39 and a 52 week high of $384.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $369.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.76.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

