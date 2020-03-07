Mackay Shields LLC Has $2.33 Million Stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W W Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in W W Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in W W Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in W W Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GWW. Gabelli upgraded W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W W Grainger from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens dropped their target price on W W Grainger from $330.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair raised shares of W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W W Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.82.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $284.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. W W Grainger Inc has a 1 year low of $255.09 and a 1 year high of $346.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.50.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 7.39%. W W Grainger’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 18.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 33.31%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

