Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,667 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,900 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.38% of Hanmi Financial worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 48.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 72.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 3,419,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 34,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. Hanmi Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $50.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Corp will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 90.57%.

HAFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Hanmi Financial Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

