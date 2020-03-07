Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Position Lessened by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,267 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,093,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,380 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FANG. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.39.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $48.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.84. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

