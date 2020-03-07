Mackay Shields LLC Makes New Investment in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 222,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FBP. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in First Bancorp by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. First Bancorp has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $11.94. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.50.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. First Bancorp had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $164.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

