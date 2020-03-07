Mackay Shields LLC Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,891,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $958,494,000 after acquiring an additional 54,291 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 816,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,446 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 54.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 556,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,077,000 after purchasing an additional 197,107 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 27.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 452,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,322,000 after purchasing an additional 97,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Celanese during the third quarter worth about $50,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

CE opened at $92.25 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $88.07 and a 12 month high of $128.88. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.03 and a 200 day moving average of $117.64.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Celanese from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Celanese to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.71.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

