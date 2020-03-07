Mackay Shields LLC Decreases Holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 86.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,027 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 323,947 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Masco by 4.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 108,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Masco in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $42.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Masco Corp has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $50.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 3,655.00% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

In related news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $1,186,616.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,612.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $2,031,311.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,106,293.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,576 shares of company stock worth $9,139,590 in the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Argus restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

