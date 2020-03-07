Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) Holdings Decreased by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRTX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $88.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.04. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $55.11 and a 52 week high of $132.59.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,394.48% and a negative return on equity of 54.24%. The company’s revenue was down 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,875,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

MRTX has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (down from $134.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

