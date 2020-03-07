Mackay Shields LLC Invests $2.37 Million in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)

Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.06% of Stifel Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 365.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SF opened at $50.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Stifel Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $48.55 and a 12 month high of $69.10.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $944.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.35 million. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.15%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SF. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total value of $245,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,284.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James M. Oates sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $619,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,875.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,928 shares of company stock worth $2,080,267 over the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

