Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC cut its position in Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 60,448 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.06% of Echostar worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Echostar by 1,066.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 141,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 129,185 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Echostar by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 226,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after buying an additional 117,359 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Echostar in the fourth quarter valued at $470,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Echostar by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,565,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Echostar in the fourth quarter valued at $4,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS opened at $33.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -52.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Echostar Co. has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $45.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.34.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.51). Echostar had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Echostar Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Echostar from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Echostar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Echostar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

