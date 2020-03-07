Mackay Shields LLC Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 842.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 47,034 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 315,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,925,000 after purchasing an additional 17,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.71.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $147.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.78 and a 200-day moving average of $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $109.37 and a fifty-two week high of $178.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $2,250,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,605,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.65, for a total transaction of $151,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,301.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,858,613. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.