Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in shares of Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 63,800 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.39% of Matrix Service worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Matrix Service by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Matrix Service by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Matrix Service by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Matrix Service by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

MTRX opened at $12.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $337.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.90. Matrix Service Co has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.36.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $318.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matrix Service Co will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Sidoti raised shares of Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Matrix Service from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Matrix Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

