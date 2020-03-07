FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in FibroGen by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in FibroGen by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 188,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,097,000 after purchasing an additional 34,864 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in FibroGen by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in FibroGen by 130.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,434,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,632,000 after purchasing an additional 706,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $264,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,269 shares in the company, valued at $6,509,704.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,971. 8.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $39.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.36 and a beta of 1.77. FibroGen Inc has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a current ratio of 6.84.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.32 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 92.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that FibroGen Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FGEN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FibroGen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

