Mackay Shields LLC Decreases Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 64.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 90,608 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Mercury General worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mercury General by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Mercury General by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Mercury General by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 24.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mercury General stock opened at $44.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Mercury General Co. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.60.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Mercury General had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

