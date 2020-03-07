Mackay Shields LLC Sells 12,015 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,268 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,015 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $15.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

In related news, Director Richard W. Neu purchased 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $79,532.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 216,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,635.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

