Mackay Shields LLC Sells 7,700 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.20% of H&E Equipment Services worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 430,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after buying an additional 38,283 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 147.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 44,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HEES stock opened at $20.42 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.87 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $770.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.87.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $348.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.42 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 34.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HEES. BidaskClub downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. H&E Equipment Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

H&E Equipment Services Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

