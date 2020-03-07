Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,590 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 753.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $110.02 on Friday. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.31 and a 1-year high of $124.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.18.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.43). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $288.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 73.77%.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 93,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $10,254,309.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 785,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,667,392.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.84, for a total transaction of $46,129.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,569 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,733.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,596 shares of company stock worth $10,746,582 in the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on EXR. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.14.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

