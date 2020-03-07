Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,448 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,441,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,044,000 after purchasing an additional 731,540 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,027,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,495,000 after purchasing an additional 310,325 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 485,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,274,000 after buying an additional 278,904 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,551,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 5,083.6% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 174,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after buying an additional 170,707 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LNC opened at $38.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.65. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $37.13 and a 12-month high of $67.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.41. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.13%. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

