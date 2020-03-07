Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Stock Position in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,600 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.06% of Immunomedics worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunomedics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Immunomedics during the third quarter valued at about $2,079,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Immunomedics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 248,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Immunomedics by 118.7% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 49,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Immunomedics by 119.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 291,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 159,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Immunomedics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Immunomedics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.73.

NASDAQ IMMU opened at $16.40 on Friday. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.35.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

