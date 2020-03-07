Mackay Shields LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Metropolitan Bank worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 4.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 9.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Shares of MCB stock opened at $39.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.08. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $51.09. The stock has a market cap of $330.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.49 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 10.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $114,091.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Guarino sold 654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total value of $31,463.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,906 shares of company stock valued at $243,048 over the last quarter. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Metropolitan Bank Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.