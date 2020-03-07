Mackay Shields LLC Sells 45,398 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 85.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,697 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 45,398 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COO. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,114,314 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $679,308,000 after purchasing an additional 31,882 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 938,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $301,601,000 after buying an additional 146,784 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 451,171 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $144,957,000 after buying an additional 36,840 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cooper Companies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 399,472 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $128,346,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 296,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $95,263,000 after buying an additional 104,600 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total value of $1,123,535.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total value of $3,043,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from to in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $358.00 to $330.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $333.81 on Friday. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $278.50 and a 1-year high of $365.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $347.92 and its 200-day moving average is $317.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $646.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.04 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 0.49%.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

