Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.09% of Acceleron Pharma worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $452,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Acceleron Pharma by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 21,072 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Acceleron Pharma by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Acceleron Pharma by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 22,333 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

In other news, EVP John D. Quisel sold 5,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $306,821.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,558 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,946.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 3,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $191,227.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,627,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,502. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XLRN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $58.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $79.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

Shares of XLRN opened at $91.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.25. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $97.56. The company has a quick ratio of 13.48, a current ratio of 13.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $39.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.89 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 168.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 929.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.