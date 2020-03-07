Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 94.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,523 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 47,430 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1,041.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 315 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 415 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $332,601.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at $791,302.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $91.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Expedia Group Inc has a 12 month low of $87.99 and a 12 month high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.70%.

EXPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.32.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

