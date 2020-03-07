D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 85.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,191 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,676 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 1,641.8% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 218.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $247,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,474.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $459,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHI. Buckingham Research lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.81.

D. R. Horton stock opened at $54.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.95 and a 200-day moving average of $54.09. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $62.54.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

