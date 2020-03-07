Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Position Trimmed by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOV. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,883,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $908,658,000 after buying an additional 43,232 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Dover by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,123,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,537,000 after acquiring an additional 260,736 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,094,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 959,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 505.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,787,000 after purchasing an additional 722,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.38.

DOV stock opened at $101.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.49. Dover Corp has a 52 week low of $87.07 and a 52 week high of $120.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Dover had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 29.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

In other news, Director Eric A. Spiegel acquired 1,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.60 per share, with a total value of $110,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,182 shares in the company, valued at $573,129.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $578,736.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 346,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,633,977.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,622 shares of company stock worth $674,751 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

