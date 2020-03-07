Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Bought by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roku by 59.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 1,110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.52, for a total value of $2,981,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,004 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,422.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.25, for a total transaction of $3,406,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 221,016 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,082. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROKU. Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $159.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roku currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.48.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $102.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.19 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Roku Inc has a 12-month low of $55.02 and a 12-month high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.43 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Roku Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

