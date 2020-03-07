CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 88.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,142 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CDW by 76.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,936,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $731,581,000 after buying an additional 2,576,865 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,921,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $845,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,180 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 82.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,294,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,998 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CDW by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,208,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $172,575,000 after acquiring an additional 496,112 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CDW by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 295,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,494,000 after acquiring an additional 128,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDW. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.13.

In other news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total value of $178,711.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,098.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Mark Chong sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $831,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,492,764.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,200 shares of company stock worth $8,657,928. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $111.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.12. CDW has a 1 year low of $90.53 and a 1 year high of $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.65.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CDW will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

