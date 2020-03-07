Mackay Shields LLC Buys 890 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4,545.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.00, for a total transaction of $156,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,587 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,127. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.09, for a total transaction of $1,479,425.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,610,420.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,491 shares of company stock worth $40,719,002 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $357.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $405.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 57.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.74 and a fifty-two week high of $436.69.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 76.72% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.00.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

