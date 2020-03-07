Mackay Shields LLC Grows Stock Position in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 180,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,776 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.10% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 10.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,215,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 540,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Empire State Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 3.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.85. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.96, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.86. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

