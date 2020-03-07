Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $273,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 99.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,565 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 772,031 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,962. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $496,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,795 shares of company stock worth $2,710,276. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $55.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $243.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.70.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

