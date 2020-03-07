Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 91.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 26.2% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 9.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 13.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 1.7% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 70,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target (down from $1,345.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,310.00 to $1,259.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,225.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,236.47.

In other news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total value of $6,176,442.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,166.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,060.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $924.25 and a one year high of $1,274.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,077.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,127.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 95.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

